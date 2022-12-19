Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SFE stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safeguard Scientifics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

