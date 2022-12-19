Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,050 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,422 shares of company stock valued at $29,080,874. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.81. The company had a trading volume of 74,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.89 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

