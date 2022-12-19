SALT Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, SALT has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $15,283.17 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

