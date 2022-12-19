Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $23.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a $23.00 price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,326,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

