Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Position Raised by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 4,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,692. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.