Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 981,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,845. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.