Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

