Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

