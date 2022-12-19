Scott Mcfeely Sells 3,208 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,095.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Scott Mcfeely sold 500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.

Ciena Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.56. 39,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ciena by 74.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,944,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.