Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($83.16) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($71.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of G24 stock opened at €49.56 ($52.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.69 and its 200-day moving average is €54.28. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 1 year high of €63.20 ($66.53).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.