Secret Price Reaches $0.0070 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Secret has a market cap of $20.87 million and $5,157.28 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00729021 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,393.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

