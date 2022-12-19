Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.24 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $49.24 million and approximately $534,474.19 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00211729 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $316,232.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

