Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 287,976 shares.The stock last traded at $17.84 and had previously closed at $17.46.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 70,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth $2,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

