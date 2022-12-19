Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 287,976 shares.The stock last traded at $17.84 and had previously closed at $17.46.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
