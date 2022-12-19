Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Purchases £12,300 in Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,090.17).

Senior Stock Performance

SNR stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 124 ($1.52). The stock had a trading volume of 176,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.50. Senior plc has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.23 ($1.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £520.08 million and a PE ratio of 4,060.00.

Get Senior alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.