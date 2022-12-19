Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.64) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 199.57 ($2.45).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Price Performance

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 154.20 ($1.89) on Thursday. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Serco Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £3,204,500 ($3,931,419.46).

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.