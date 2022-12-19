ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

