SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 1,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Specifically, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,567.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,502 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SES AI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SES AI by 681.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SES AI by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 584,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $18,817,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $10,851,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SES AI by 70.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 313,912 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

