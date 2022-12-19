Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Decreases By 15.0%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,881. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

