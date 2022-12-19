Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Decreases By 15.6%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 163,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRTS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

