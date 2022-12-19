Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Decreases By 15.6%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 163,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRTS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

