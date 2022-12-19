Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Drops By 15.6%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 163,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DRTS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,179. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

