Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Decreases By 17.1%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance

AWLIF stock opened at 0.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.49. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 1.37.

About Ameriwest Lithium

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

