Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Declines By 11.6%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 824,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 932,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 1,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Bright Minds Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

