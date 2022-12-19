Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Decreases By 15.8%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 983,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Burford Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

BUR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. 9,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 158,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burford Capital Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.