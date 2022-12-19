Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Decreases By 13.6%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $675,103,000 after purchasing an additional 122,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.11.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

