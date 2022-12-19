Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Drops By 10.4%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.48. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

