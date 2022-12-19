Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Drops By 10.4%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Elevation Oncology Price Performance
Shares of ELEV stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.48. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevation Oncology (ELEV)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.