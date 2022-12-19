Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Decreases By 14.3%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.56. 5,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $721.25 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.42%.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,329,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,743,000 after acquiring an additional 595,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 83.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 273,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

