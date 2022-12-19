Short Interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Decreases By 16.2%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 554,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genetron by 86.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Genetron stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,864. Genetron has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

About Genetron

Genetron ( NASDAQ:GTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 127.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.51%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

