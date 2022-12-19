Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Declines By 11.7%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.64. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

