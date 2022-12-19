Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Drops By 15.3%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IAS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,263. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -889.00 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

