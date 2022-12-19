Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Drops By 15.0%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DXJS stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.36. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 135.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

