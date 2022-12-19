Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down to $12.69

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $12.02. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 81 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of $583.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

