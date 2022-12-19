Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $113.25 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.