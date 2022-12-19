Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,851 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,883 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.35% of Signature Bank worth $32,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $113.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.64.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

