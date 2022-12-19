Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading 33.3% Higher

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 223,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 194,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.
