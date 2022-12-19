SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0461 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $52.75 million and $6.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014400 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,910,509 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04359541 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,639,069.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

