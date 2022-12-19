SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$16.35 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.73. The firm has a market cap of C$136.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.28.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
