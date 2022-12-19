SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$16.35 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.73. The firm has a market cap of C$136.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.28.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

