SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $204,172.11 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $204,172.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,203.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiTime stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.37. 241,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $303.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 517.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

