SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,470 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ICF stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 228,736 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
