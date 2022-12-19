SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 325,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.31. 20,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

