SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $200,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $838,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,026,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $358,237,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.04. 16,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,543. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

