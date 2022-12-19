SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $249,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.73. 403,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,062,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

