SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $422,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $129,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.09. 3,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

