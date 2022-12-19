SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Sysco accounts for about 0.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

