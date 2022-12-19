SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.1% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,621. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.