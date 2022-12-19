SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $486,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,751,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,222,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $22.61 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,564. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66.

