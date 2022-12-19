SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 96,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,301,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

