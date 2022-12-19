SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Sells $315,050.40 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $315,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

SKYT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. 316,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $333.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 4.67.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 108.66% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

