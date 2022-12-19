Smart Block Chain City Price Tops $0.0820 on Top Exchanges (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 64% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $246.02 million and approximately $3,637.39 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $870.49 or 0.05246810 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00482515 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.20 or 0.28589263 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

