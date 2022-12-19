SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Piper Sandler

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOFI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.79.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.