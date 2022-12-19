SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,453 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $29.88. 21,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

